Suspect in custody after 2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two troopers with Nevada State Police were struck and killed on Thursday morning in Las Vegas, authorities say.

According to police, the two troopers were conducting a “motor assist” early Thursday morning when they were struck by a vehicle. The two officers were pronounced deceased, authorities said.

The investigation is on-going and will be conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Sources confirmed to FOX5 later Thursday morning that a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident. However, no further details were immediately provided.

“Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of our fallen Troopers,” Nevada State Police said in a statement.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo released the below statement on the incident:

“I’m profoundly saddened by the deaths of two of our brave Nevada State Troopers, who were killed early this morning in Las Vegas. This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state. As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

Law enforcement from across the valley joined together for a procession for the two fallen troopers.

Las Vegas police advised that Undersheriff Andrew Walsh will hold a noon press conference to update on the incident, which the department called a “deadly hit-and-run.” FOX5 will stream the press conference live on our website and Facebook.

