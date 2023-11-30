SVPD arrests three teens for spree of burglaries and vehicle thefts

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sierra Vista Police Department recently arrested three Sierra Vista teenagers on multiple felony charges tied to a spree of burglaries and vehicle thefts that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

SVPD officers responded to a report of a non-injury collision in front of Lee’s Auto Sales, located at 1200 E. Fry Boulevard, at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28. It had been reported that an SUV struck a vehicle or sign and the suspect was trying to leave the scene in the vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, SVPD officers found a red Dodge Durango with damage and found 17-year-old Alexander Harow running from the scene of the collision armed with a handgun.

Officers detained Harow and, through the course of the investigation, determined the Durango had been stolen from Lee’s Auto Sales and was disabled after colliding with multiple vehicles in the parking lot during the theft.

During the investigation, a second stolen vehicle from Lee’s Auto Sales was found on Highway 92. The driver fled from law enforcement, and the pursuit was terminated after officers lost sight of the vehicle near Saint Andrews Drive and Rosburg Street, according to SVPD.

Authorities said that during a search of the area, the vehicle was found in the driveway of a residence. SVPD officers contacted 19-year-old Joshua Luna, who was trying to flee the area and arrested him.

According to SVPD, a third individual, 16-year-old Vernon Worrell, was also identified during the investigation as being involved in the burglary of Lee’s Auto Sales. Worrell was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

SVPD received additional reports of recent burglaries at Priority Auto Sales, located at 1801 E. Fry Blvd., and at Lawley Ford, located at 100 Highway 90 on Wednesday, Nov. 29,

Authorities determined that Harow, Luna, and Worrell were involved in these offenses as well, which involved damage to multiple vehicles and attempts to steal other vehicles at these locations on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The suspects were booked into the Cochise County Jail and are facing the following charges:

17-year-old Alexander Harow was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of misconduct with a weapon, one count of theft of means of transportation, and one count of criminal damage.

16-year-old Vernon Worrell was charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of theft of means of transportation, and one count of criminal damage.

19-year-old Joshua Luna was charged with three counts of burglary, one count of theft of a means of transportation, one count of criminal damage, one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement, one count of driving under the influence, and one count of resisting arrest.

Due to the nature of the offenses, the juveniles, Harow and Worrell, are being charged as adults, according to SVPD.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Sgt. Tyrel Essary by calling (520) 452-7500.

