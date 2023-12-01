4th suspect arrested in deadly Casa Grande house party shooting

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hailey Stephens’ parking spot at school is now full of messages like “I love you, my beautiful best friend” and “Bless your soul,” all written in chalk by classmates.

“I would describe her as a sunbeam just wherever she is, there’s light. And the world is definitely darker now without her in it,” said Dr. Chris Lineberry. He’s been the principal at Casa Grande Union High School since July.

Flowers, words of love, and special tributes are spread throughout Casa Grande Union High School’s campus to honor star student and cheerleader Hailey Stephens.

“Our students are hurting. Our community is hurting,” said Lineberry.

The 17-year-old was killed after being caught in the crossfire of a gunfight at a party over the weekend. “I’ve seen kids embraced by staff members who are crying,” said Lineberry, who also confirmed that mental health support services have been at the school all week.

“There’s one thing worse than being sad, and that’s being sad and alone. And what we want kids and staff and parents to know is that they’re not alone,” said Lineberry.

On Tuesday, Casa Grande police said they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy from Casa Grande and a 17-year-old boy from Coolidge.

Court documents show 18-year-old Jesiah Street turned himself in Wednesday night for his involvement in Hailey’s death. He’s facing several felony charges, including second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Earlier this week, two other boys, a 16 and 17-year-old, were arrested and also charged with second-degree murder

“You want to see the wheels of justice turn. The challenge is that every one of those arrests impacts, in this case, kids,” said Lineberry. “There’s no winning.”

Four other Casa Grande teens are charged with criminal trespassing felonies in connection to Hailey’s death. Police said the deadly party was at a vacant home, and no one had permission to be there. At least 60 shots were fired from multiple guns. According to court documents, an invite to the party was posted on Snapchat. Police said as many as 60 people were there. Witness interviews and social media videos helped detectives piece together the details of the shooting.

“It’s just very, very tragic all the way around,” said Lineberry.

Another 17-year-old girl was shot at this party, and she continues to heal. Street is being held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court on December 8th. Police said the investigation is active, and we can expect more arrests.

In the meantime, the school is hosting a vigil and balloon release for Hailey Friday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Elliott at (520) 421-8700 ext. 7 or email Nicholas_Elliott@casagrandeaz.gov. Tips and information can also be submitted directly to Silent Witness Casa Grande AZ, via the P3 App, or calling (520) 836-2100.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Stephens’ family.

