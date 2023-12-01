Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Police say a dead longhorn cow was found on the lawn of an Oklahoma State University fraternity on Friday, the day before the school’s football team plays the University of Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 championship game.

Police were notified just after 6:30 a.m. of the dead animal on the lawn of Farmhouse fraternity, according to Stillwater police Officer TJ Low.

The carcass had an expletive carved into its side and the stomach was cut open, according to the campus newspaper, The O’Colly.

“It’s a very cruel crime to be committed, especially right before the Big 12 Championship,” Low told The Oklahoman. “Nothing is worth doing that kind of crap.”

A representative for the fraternity, which was founded in 1905 by agriculture students, did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Oklahoma State University said in a statement that it “is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty ... at an off-campus location near a fraternity house.”

The university said both Stillwater police and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct are investigating and that “appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty...
Former police officer Derek Chauvin stabbed at federal prison in Tucson
21-year-old Jose Avelardo Garcia-Arredondo
Arrest made in fatal three-vehicle crash
TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near South Nogales Highway, Drexel Road
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near First and Fort Lowell in Tucson late Sunday, Nov....
NEW DETAILS: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Tucson
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown

Latest News

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol in Washington, early Thursday, Nov....
House expels Republican Rep. George Santos of New York in a bipartisan vote
The Salvation Army Hospitality House
Operation Deep Freeze in effect
FILE - Jussie Smollett arrives at the BET Awards, June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. An appeals...
Appeals court affirms actor Jussie Smollett’s convictions and jail sentence
An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the...
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza resume after weeklong truce with Hamas ends
Flu is picking up steam while RSV lung infections that can hit kids and older people hard may...
Flu is on the rise while RSV infections may be peaking, US health officials say