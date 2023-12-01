FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers move out by the evening for many

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Summerhaven and other high-elevation spots in the state received some snowfall last night. Scattered showers and higher elevation snow will clear out of the Tucson metro by the late afternoon/evening hours, with showers completely moving out of the region by the overnight hours. Temps will remain cool for the weekend. From there, we will enter a much drier and warmer period with temps rising all the way up to around 80 degrees by mid-next week in Tucson.

Tucson’s 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY: Scattered showers with clearing by the evening with a high of 61.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 41 & high of 63.

SUNDAY: Clear with a morning low of 39 & high of 68.

MONDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 41 & high of 74.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 45 & high of 78.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 48 & high of 79.

THURSDAY: Clear with a morning low of 50 & high of 80.

