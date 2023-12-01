Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Kitten rescued from median wall of busy interstate, gets new home

Firefighters rescued a frightened kitten stranded on the median wall of Interstate 285.
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A scared kitten was saved from its dangerous perch along Interstate 285 this week and has a new home thanks to a DeKalb County Fire Rescue crew.

Capt. Almedin Kulo and crew members Joshua Andrews, Jesse Cole and Stephen Krick were responding to hazmat calls Monday when they spotted the small white kitten shivering on the median wall of the busy highway.

They decided to stop and pull the frightened feline to safety.

The kitten has since been adopted by the mother of Tyson Lewis, a DeKalb senior firefighter, who’d recently lost her cat.

A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to...
A frightened kitten stuck on the I-285 median wall is safe and has a new home thanks to firefighters in DeKalb County, Georgia.(DeKalb County Fire Rescue)

NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown

