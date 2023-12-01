Man found shot in alleyway near Tucson school

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was found shot in an alleyway near a school in Tucson on Friday, Dec. 1.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed is happened on West Teton Street, which is just south of Elvira Elementary.

The TPD said the man was transported to the hospital and no suspects are in custody.

13 News reached out to Sunnyside Unified School District about the incident.

