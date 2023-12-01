Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Country Club

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night, Nov. 30

Officers from Operations Division South and personnel from the Tucson Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South Country Club Road for reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a white 2008 Ford F-150 shortly after 11:30 p.m.

The Tucson Police Department said the driver of the vehicle, identified as 36-year-old Jorge Altamirano, died at the scene.The family has been notified.

During the investigation, detectives determined Altamirano was traveling southbound on S. Country Club Rd. when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the dirt shoulder on the west side of the road, where the vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected.

TPD said Altamirano was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

Authorities said the vehicle leaving the roadway is the known contributing factor of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.

