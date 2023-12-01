Motorcyclist seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in midtown on Thursday night, Nov. 30.

The Tucson Police Department said officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle shortly before 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Dodge and Seneca.

TPD said a man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the roadway was closed for a while and then reopened.

