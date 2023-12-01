Operation Deep Freeze in effect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The City of Tucson has announced that Operation Deep Freeze has started today.

Officials say a limited number of overflow shelter beds are available for people seeking safe shelter from the weather.

To join ODF, go to The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Ave., Tucson, between 2 and 4 p.m. for intake.

Dinner is served between 5 and 6 p.m. Operation Deep Freeze (ODF) is Tucson’s winter severe-weather emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

ODF goes into effect when weather predictions are for overnight temperatures of 40°F or lower with rain, 35°F or lower without rain, or when wind chill factors indicate a health hazard from exposure.

You do not need an ID or a TB card to participate in ODF.

