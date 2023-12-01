Advertise
PCSD looking for missing vulnerable adult

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing vulnerable adult.

PCSD says 89-year-old Gerald Weleba was last seen near 18700 W. Avra Valley Road at 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 30.

He was last seen wearing a dark plaid shirt and jeans.

PCSD says Weleba is 130lbs, 5′10″ has green eyes and gray hair.

Authorities say he possibly has dementia and walks with a cane.

PCSD says he was driving a red 2020 Toyota Venza, AZ License (446MPR).

Anyone with information should call 911.

