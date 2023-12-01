Residents push for change on growing traffic concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The battle for safer roads is a struggle Tucson residents know all too well. There have been 15 serious vehicle-related accidents this month that we’ve reported on that have left at least six people dead.

One of the Tucson neighborhood’s solutions is to change the structure of the road at the intersection of Rudasill and First Avenue near Casa Adobes.

The dreaded left turn from Rudasill to First Avenue is a struggle to get through. For resident Diane Goodyear, it’s more than just an inconvenience.

“How are you supposed to cross all of these lanes of traffic when you’ve got traffic coming from both ends and it’s a hill,” Goodyear said.

She’s one of the many people who drive through this intersection almost daily and worries.

“They have been very vocal about their concerns about the safety of the intersection as well as the safety on Rudasill Road,” Pima County Department of Transportation Planning and Engineering Division Manager Jana Potvin said.

The biggest issue Goodyear has is the rezoning for a controversial housing development – with plans to build 310 housing units on Rudasill, increasing traffic on the road.

“Rudasill was never meant to have that many people on it,” Goodyear said. “They have no barriers on there, no guardrails. It was always meant to be a single-family road.”

“The developer, as part of the rezoning approval, is contributing $300,000 to improvements on Rudasill,” Potvin said. “We have not had conversations about what the funding will be used for.”

Some drivers are asking for a traffic light to help aid the growing driving troubles. While the county says they are working on finding a solution to the issue, a traffic light may be out of the question.

Jana Potvin, Pima County Department of Transportation Planning and Engineering Division Manager, said, “You can look at the intersection of First and Rudasill,” Potvin said. “Two crashes in five years. Over on Oracle and Rudasill, 26 crashes in five years and there is a signal.”

