Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona

(Live 5)
By Brooke Wagner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two suspected cases of the mysterious dog illness spreading across the country have been detected in Arizona, state officials said.

The Arizona Department Of Agriculture said the cases were detected in early October but have not been confirmed due to the rigorous testing necessary.

The disease, for now called Undetermined Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex, has made national headlines as cases have been confirmed in at least 14 states.

According to the Associated Press, the illness has popped up in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

The disease is similar to kennel cough, spreading easily in high-volume areas like boarding and doggie daycare facilities and dog parks.

So far, veterinarians haven’t found any medication or therapy for the illness.

Some dogs recover in a couple of weeks, but it’s been fatal in some.

