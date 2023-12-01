United Way looking for volunteers for annual VITA program

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The United Way of Southern Arizona is looking for volunteers to help prepare for tax season.

This is part of it’s volunteer income tax assistant program, which helps thousands of people annually. In 2022 alone, over 13,000 people had their taxes done for free.

Anyone can volunteer if they want to. You don’t even need to know anything about taxes. If you speak Spanish, the United Way says they’re looking for your help to interpret.

If a volunteer is not familiar with taxes, then they’ll be a tax preparer and go through a full tax certification. Volunteers will help prepare them for low- to moderate-income families, and it’s available for anyone who makes under $73,000 dollars a year.

In 2022, over 130 people volunteered; in 2023, over 170 have signed up to help. Leaders say they’re hoping this year is the best yet.

“That’s kind of the biggest challenge is just getting the word out and letting people know this is a free service and something they can trust. A lot of people might think that if something is free then there might be a catch,” Director of VITA at United Way of Southern Arizona Alex Casper said. “So the biggest thing is just getting the word out and then having enough volunteers to serve the people that do access our service.”

If you want to help out and volunteer or if you want to submit your taxes when the time comes, a link can be found here.

