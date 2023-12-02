Border rancher video records thousands crossing his land

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona border ranchers are raising concerns about what’s entering this country unchecked.

As Border Patrol has shifted resources to migrant apprehensions, one rancher near Arivaca said he has thousands of videos showing people crossing his land.

Even on a rainy a day in early December, Jim Chilton has eyes on the 50,000 acres he manages near Arivaca.

“Well, I was outraged. I was horrified that people were coming into the United States, sneaking in,” Chilton said.

On a laptop computer on his dining room table, Chilton showed a compilation of videos captured from five motion-triggered cameras on his ranch that showed thousands of people crossing his ranch from the border. He said the number per year increased from a few hundred to about 1,500 during the Biden Administration.

“See, I believe in having evidence,” he said as he stood by the computer as it played a compilation of the videos he has captured over the years.

Chilton said he hasn’t seen a federal agent on his property for three months.

“They can’t put personnel out on the border, so the border is entirely open. It’s unsecured. And I object to that,” he said.

He’s also seen the number of crossers on camera drop. But he thinks that’s because so many are now claiming asylum that the only ones here are the ones who don’t want to be caught.

“Why come across this ranch? Only the bad guys come across. The guys packing drugs, or criminals,” Chilton said.

Chilton showed pictures of water fountains he installed on his property.

He said that he has a total of 29 because he doesn’t want anyone dying crossing the ranch. But he also doesn’t want people illegally crossing the border in the first place. He wants the wall completed.

“We need immigrants. Immigrants are wonderful. But everything should be legal. We should secure the border at the border and bring people into the country legally,” Chilton said.

As his cameras continue to pick up people crossing his ranch, Chilton said that the situation is not enough to make him leave.

“I’m not afraid. Bottomline, they’re not pushing me off my ranch. I’m going to stay. I have a family cemetery and I’ll either be on top of the ground or below the ground but I’m not leaving,” he said.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said he requested the governor send the National Guard to assist with his overwhelmed detention facility.

An answer, such as a comprehensive plan, is expected next week. Chilton said he supports the idea of the military on the border to secure it.

