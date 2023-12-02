Canyon del Oro defeats Yuma Catholic in Class 4A championship game
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (13 News) - Canyon del Oro beat Yuma Catholic 35-27 in the Class 4A title game in Tempe Friday night.
CDO earned its fourth football championship, and second under head coach Dusty Peace.
The second-seeded Dorados (14-0) also won titles in 1976, 1977 and 2009.
The top-seeded Shamrock (13-1) were also looking for their fourth title after winning in 2011, 2013 and 2014.
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.