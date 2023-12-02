Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Canyon del Oro defeats Yuma Catholic in Class 4A championship game

Canyon del Oro head football coach Dusty Peace.
Canyon del Oro head football coach Dusty Peace.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (13 News) - Canyon del Oro beat Yuma Catholic 35-27 in the Class 4A title game in Tempe Friday night.

CDO earned its fourth football championship, and second under head coach Dusty Peace.

The second-seeded Dorados (14-0) also won titles in 1976, 1977 and 2009.

The top-seeded Shamrock (13-1) were also looking for their fourth title after winning in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

