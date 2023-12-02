Canyon del Oro defeats Yuma Catholic in Class 4A championship game

TEMPE, Ariz. (13 News) - Canyon del Oro beat Yuma Catholic 35-27 in the Class 4A title game in Tempe Friday night.

CDO earned its fourth football championship, and second under head coach Dusty Peace.

After going up 35-14, Yuma Catholic roared back to make the game 35-27.

They had a 4th down with three seconds left to possibly send the game into overtime.



Here is the Dorados stand which made them 4A state champions. pic.twitter.com/GO4eJ4iP5d — Sean Mahoney (@SeanMahoneyTV) December 2, 2023

The second-seeded Dorados (14-0) also won titles in 1976, 1977 and 2009.

The top-seeded Shamrock (13-1) were also looking for their fourth title after winning in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

