Lukeville Port of Entry to temporarily close starting Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Starting Monday, The Lukeville Port of Entry will temporarily close to everyone. The closure impacts not only travel plans, but it also takes a toll on workers southern Arizona.

The Lukeville Port of Entry is used daily by people living in Sonoyta, Mexico, who cross the border to work in Arizona. Seeing more than 20,000 vehicles every month, the port is also a main stop on the way to Rocky Point.

Starting Monday, December 4th, though, no one will be crossing through the port of entry.

“I didn’t really think anything of it,” said Chris Rojo. “I walked in, and my manager walked in and said it might be affecting us in a couple of ways.”

Rojo is an employee at Why Not Travel convenience store. Located just miles away from the port of entry, which sees hundreds of customers coming from Mexico.

Rojo works 40 hours a week, but with the coming closure, he could be working less.

“Our shifts might get cut, and our hours too,” he said. “That’s money for us, but also money for the store, because without the port of entry, that’s a lot of money we’re missing out on.”

Travelers are also finding themselves frustrated on the road closures. Jose Cortova drives to Mexico every weekend to renovate his home, but if the port of entry remains closed, it may put his plans on hold.

“We just have to wait,” Cortova said. “There’s a lot of people that cross every week and every weekend, they have properties and businesses to go to.”

Cortova says there should be no reason why CBP would close the port.

“We’re more of a priority than the other people coming in, at least I think so. How are they going to close this location just to do other tasks,” he asked.

“We need this port of entry open. Always.”

The port of entry will close at 8 p.m. on Sunday and will remain closed.

CBP says the closure is temporary, but there is no word on when operations will return to normal. Anyone planning on traveling south must use the ports located in San Luis or Nogales, but they may add hours to your drive. So plan accordingly and spread the word.

