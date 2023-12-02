Pima County: Street releases could surge under new migrant funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The migrant surge at the southern Arizona border has become so dire in recent months that it’s putting a major financial strain on border communities.

Pima, Cochise, and Santa Cruz Counties rely heavily on money from the federal government to transport and shelter migrants. But according to Pima County Communications Director Mark Evans, that money is depleting fast.

Evans says Nogales, Douglas and even Tucson could start seeing street releases of migrants by upwards of 6,000 a week as soon as March if the federal government doesn’t come up with a plan to continue to fund these humanitarian services.

Pima County has developed a transportation system for the growing number of migrants who qualify for asylum at the border. It’s to prevent these people from being released onto the streets while they await their initial court hearing.

“Sometimes if they get here in the afternoon they can’t leave here until tomorrow. So we have a shelter where they can stay for the night,” Evans said.

When those shelters fill up, money is spent to put them in a hotel room. The county says migrants usually leave to another state within 24 to 36 hours.

“What has happened is the volume has increased so much since July, that our system has had to expand and expand and expand to point a where it’s near breaking,” Evans said.

More people means more money. In fact, double the amount. The county says it’s now spending $4 million a month to help facilitate these transportation and sheltering efforts.

Pima County has relied on the “Emergency Food and Shelter Program” from FEMA to pay for these services, but that funding is set to expire by the end of this year.

Congress has approved another round of funding, but the “Shelter and Services Program” wasn’t supposed to be touched until January.

“But now because of this sustained surge, we have so rapidly depleted the existing fund, that we’re having to advance that transition,” Evans said.

The problem with the new funds is the restrictions on what it can be spent on.

For example, if 25 migrants in Nogales needed to be picked up on a 50 seat bus, the county can’t help.

“Under the new rules, the bus has to be 75% full. So we wouldn’t be able to send a bus down to Nogales to pick up those 25 people because we wouldn’t be reimbursed for it,” Evans said.

There is also a limit on how many buses can be sent a day. Evan says the state will now be responsible for any additional transports they are not able to cover. But at some point, he says, the state will run out of money also.

Also under the new funds, they have a limited number of hotel rooms they can shelter people in. The maximum is only 750. Which is nowhere near enough to meet the need, Evans said.

So with the kind of migrant numbers the county is seeing, and with these new restrictions in place, Evans says it’s only a matter of time before these individuals will be released onto the streets.

“Releases in Tucson may be easier to manage because we are a transportation hub. We’re really concerned about releases in Nogales and Douglas and areas in those rural counties where they are not transportation hubs,” Evans said.

Evans doesn’t know when this new round of funding will run out, but says there is a possibility it could only last through March 2024.

He continues to say that these services must continue to be funded by the federal government to prevent these street releases, and insures that the county will not be paying for this sheltering system out of local funds and local taxation.

