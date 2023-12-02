Sandra Day O'Connor's brother says growing up on Lazy B ranch prepared her for the Supreme Court

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sandra Day O’Connor was raised on a 200,000 acre cattle ranch near Duncan in southeast Arizona.

It was isolated, so that every time something broke, the family had to find a way to repair it. If an animal got sick, they’d have to treat it. If they needed something, they’d have to find a way to make due.

The ranch and her father taught the first woman to sit on the United States Supreme Court self reliance, tenacity and the ability to get things done.

She worked as hard as anyone on the ranch, given no special treatment. There were a lot of chores and work to be done and she became proficient at them.

“The main thing dad tried to teach us is to be resourceful, you know,” said Alan Day, O’Connor’s younger brother. “When a problem comes up, figure out what the problem is and figure out how to fix it and fix it.”

It was a lesson that shaped her life.

“I think she was just a kind, nice person as a human being,” Day said of his older sister. “She liked people from both sides of the aisle.”

It was that resourcefulness that led her to become the first woman in the country to hold the title of Senate President when she was chosen by her colleagues to hold the powerful position.

Her brother says it’s no surprise that she was their choice.

Her problem solving ability was simple but unmatched for the time, and was thoroughly bipartisan.

“She’d have a thorny issue at the legislature and she’d have a party at her house and feed everybody good food that she’d cooked and they’d talk politics, maybe, maybe not,” He said. “Then the next day at the at the legislature the bill would get passed.”

“She was a master at that,” Day said.

The fact that she was a believer in reaching across the aisle, is why she was chosen for the high court, but also why she was generally vote number five in 5-4 decisions on contentious issues, whether for or against an issue of national importance.

“She was the deciding vote very often but she removed herself from the politics of it,” her brother said. “Is this a Democratic issue? Is this a Republican issue?”

She didn’t look at whether it was left or right.

“It’s an issue that needs to be resolved,” he said. “So, she’d look at the issue not the politics of the issue.”

But she was thrust into politics casting what many believe to be the deciding vote elevating George W. Bush to the White House in the 2000 presidential election.

It was a contentious issue, one that will likely, in part, define her tenure on the high court but it was not an issue she and her brother discussed.

“She said, I never look back, I do the best that I can do when I’m in the moment and I make the best decision I could and I never second guess myself,” he said. “I don’t look back. I go on forward.”

She retired from the court in 2005 after 24 years, to take care of her husband John, who was suffering from dementia.

“Bless her heart, she’d take him to the court with her,” he said.

But the court and the care became too much.

“I know life was pretty hard for her to take a disabled husband with her to work everyday and get a full load of work done,” Day said. “She was able to do that and I admire her a lot for that.”

O’Connor’s last visit to Tucson was in 2016 to attend the funeral and remembrance of her sister former state lawmaker Ann Day who was tragically killed in a car accident. A family mourning once again.

“I’m just filled up today with the loss of Sandra for me, my family, for the city, for the state for the country, Sandra filled a lot of people’s hopes and dreams and did so many good things and we’re all going to miss her as I certainly will,” Alan said. “I couldn’t have had a better big sister.”

