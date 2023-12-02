Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Facebook page ‘Are We Dating the Same Guy’ aims to warn women about bad apples

If you’re going on a first date, how do you know the person you’re seeing isn’t already dating someone else?
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - If you’re going on a first date, how do you know the person you’re seeing isn’t dating someone else?

Many women are turning to social media groups popping up across the country. In Tucson, there are nearly 4,000 women in a group called “Are We Dating the Same Guy?”

It started as a way for women in southern Arizona to make sure other women in the area aren’t dating the same guy. Nirvana Spivey created the group six months ago.

“A lot of women, they go through this thing where they are dating one guy,” Spivey said of the group. “And he’s leading a whole double life, he’s seeing like six other girls, and she has no idea.”

Spivey said the goal of the group isn’t to bash men, but,to keep the door for transparency open among women in the area.

“It kind of gives girls knowledge so when they are out there in the dating world they can be like ‘Ah, you’re a player, no thank you.’ They already have a hand and they already have a know.”

The group comes with its own set of rules. For starters, you have to be a woman living in Tucson to join. And, you can’t just go on and bash someone without proof.

The group shows posts, often with pictures of the men, asking for things like “tea” or “dirt” on a man before things get too serious. Then, women who know the man will weigh in on their past experiences. Sometimes, that doesn’t sit well with men who find out about the group.

Attorney Alex Morey, an expert on free speech and defamation, told 13 News that generally speaking unless these women are making threats or making provably false claims they aren’t violating any laws.

“A lot of speech online will go ‘Ugh, I hate this conversation’ or ‘They were being mean!’ or ‘They were being a jerk to me!’ or ‘They were criticizing me really harshly.’ A lot of that is protected by the First Amendment even if the guy that’s being talked about doesn’t like it,” Morey said.

Morey also shared that women in the group would have to be saying things that are probably false to fall under defamation. Other things like giving general warnings, is considered free speech.

“If women are making provable false claims about these particular men they could open themselves up to potential defamation suits,” she added.

Spivey said this is already something she keeps in mind when posts come in warning other women about things like sexual assaults and domestic violence. She makes sure the women provide evidence like police reports before it gets published.

“You can’t stick out there that this man did this without backup proof because then you could be victimizing the man as well,” Spivey explained.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in his state trial after jurors found him guilty...
Former police officer Derek Chauvin stabbed at federal prison in Tucson
21-year-old Jose Avelardo Garcia-Arredondo
Arrest made in fatal three-vehicle crash
TPD says no suspects are in custody and an investigation is underway.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near South Nogales Highway, Drexel Road
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near First and Fort Lowell in Tucson late Sunday, Nov....
NEW DETAILS: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Tucson
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police investigating shooting in midtown

Latest News

Canyon del Oro head football coach Dusty Peace.
Canyon del Oro defeats Yuma Catholic in Class 4A championship game
Rancher Jim Chilton manages 50,000 acres of land on the border in Arivaca.
Border rancher video records thousands crossing his land
Border ranchers raise concerns about crossings
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York...
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says