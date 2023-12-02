Tucson Facebook page ‘Are We Dating the Same Guy’ aims to warn women about bad apples

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - If you’re going on a first date, how do you know the person you’re seeing isn’t dating someone else?

Many women are turning to social media groups popping up across the country. In Tucson, there are nearly 4,000 women in a group called “Are We Dating the Same Guy?”

It started as a way for women in southern Arizona to make sure other women in the area aren’t dating the same guy. Nirvana Spivey created the group six months ago.

“A lot of women, they go through this thing where they are dating one guy,” Spivey said of the group. “And he’s leading a whole double life, he’s seeing like six other girls, and she has no idea.”

Spivey said the goal of the group isn’t to bash men, but,to keep the door for transparency open among women in the area.

“It kind of gives girls knowledge so when they are out there in the dating world they can be like ‘Ah, you’re a player, no thank you.’ They already have a hand and they already have a know.”

The group comes with its own set of rules. For starters, you have to be a woman living in Tucson to join. And, you can’t just go on and bash someone without proof.

The group shows posts, often with pictures of the men, asking for things like “tea” or “dirt” on a man before things get too serious. Then, women who know the man will weigh in on their past experiences. Sometimes, that doesn’t sit well with men who find out about the group.

Attorney Alex Morey, an expert on free speech and defamation, told 13 News that generally speaking unless these women are making threats or making provably false claims they aren’t violating any laws.

“A lot of speech online will go ‘Ugh, I hate this conversation’ or ‘They were being mean!’ or ‘They were being a jerk to me!’ or ‘They were criticizing me really harshly.’ A lot of that is protected by the First Amendment even if the guy that’s being talked about doesn’t like it,” Morey said.

Morey also shared that women in the group would have to be saying things that are probably false to fall under defamation. Other things like giving general warnings, is considered free speech.

“If women are making provable false claims about these particular men they could open themselves up to potential defamation suits,” she added.

Spivey said this is already something she keeps in mind when posts come in warning other women about things like sexual assaults and domestic violence. She makes sure the women provide evidence like police reports before it gets published.

“You can’t stick out there that this man did this without backup proof because then you could be victimizing the man as well,” Spivey explained.

