Arizona Cardinals grab third win of season defeating Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PITTSBURGH, PA (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-10, grabbing their third win of the season on Sunday morning.

Kyler Murray finished with 145 yards and 1 touchdown. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh lost quarterback Kenny Pickett early in the game, leaving backup Mitch Trubisky to lead the Steelers.

It was a relatively quiet front for both offenses to kick off the game. The Red Birds and Steelers exchanged punts, with both teams going three-and-out four times in the half. But the Cardinals finally got the boost they were looking for. Running back Michael Carter found a gap in the Steelers’ line, scrambling for a 19-yard pickup. Murray completed a 15-yard pass to new starting tight end Trey McBride in the endzone, but the call was reversed after it was ruled an incomplete pass. But on the next play, McBride wrestled his way into the endzone for the score, giving the Cardinals a 10-3 lead before halftime.

The Cardinals also had a scare early in the game when running back Emari Demercado went down with an injury. He was evaluated for a concussion and neck injuries but was luckily able to walk off the field without help.

Pickett went down on a hard tackle, where he was seen holding onto his leg and had to be helped off the field. Trubisky went under center for Pittsburgh on a fourth and goal but was denied by Arizona at the goal line. Running back Najee Harris attempted to barrel his way into the endzone, but the Cardinals’ defense made an incredible stop at the line, denying Pittsburgh the touchdown.

The game resumed around 1:15 p.m. MTN. The Steelers have a tough time stopping the Red Birds, giving up a turnover and a penalty, giving the Cardinals about a yard to the endzone. James Connor lept for a touchdown, and the Cards went for the extra point. However, the rain decided to pour again, delaying the game once again before resuming around 2:30 p.m. MTN. The Cardinals continued to look strong in the fourth quarter when James Conner rushed a 9-yard touchdown with eight minutes left in the game. The Steelers didn’t hold back and scored their first touchdown, bringing the score to 10 points. However, it wasn’t enough for the Pittsburgh team, and the Cardinals ultimately won the game, 24-10.

The Red Birds will have a week of rest before a home matchup against division rival San Francisco on Dec. 17 at 2:05 p.m.

