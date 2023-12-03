Arizona Wildcats to face Oklahoma Sooners in Alamo Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the first time since 2017, the Arizona Wildcats are bowling.

Arizona (9-3) will face the Oklahoma Sooners (10-2) in the Alamo Bowl, which is set for Thursday, Dec. 28. Kickoff is 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

Tickets to the game will be available https://www.alamobowl.com/

The WIldcats’ last trip to a bowl game came in 2017, when they lost 38-35 to Purdue in the Foster Farms Bowl.

Arizona’s last bowl victory came in 2015, when they beat New Mexico 45-37 in the New Mexico Bowl. More on Arizona bowl history HERE.

It will be the Wildcats’ 22nd bowl appearance.

It will be Arizona’s third game against Oklahoma and the series is tied 1-1.

