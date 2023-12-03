FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Huge pattern flip this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – It was another chilly day in the region, making it the coolest 3-day stretch Tucson has felt since early March. However, a big pattern change is underway. There was a hint of just that as it really cleared and dried out today, which will be the prevailing pattern through this week. Additionally, temps will heat all the way up to near 80 degrees by mid-late this week in Tucson. There’s the chance another pattern change could commence next weekend with cooler temps and a slight chance of rain once again.

SUNDAY: Clear with a morning low of 39 & a high of 69.

MONDAY: Few clouds late with a morning low of 43 & a high of 75.

TUESDAY: Few clouds early with a morning low of 47 & a high of 79.

WEDNESDAY: Clear late with a morning low of 49 & a high of 79.

THURSDAY: Clear with a morning low of 49 & a high of 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 48 & a high of 77.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 44 & a high of 64. 10% chance of rain.

