One seriously hurt in crash near Speedway, Campbell

One person was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Speedway and Campbell in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 3.
One person was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Speedway and Campbell in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 3.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One person was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Speedway and Campbell in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 3.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a woman was injured in the crash on Campbell close to Elm Street.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

