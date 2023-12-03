Red Kettle campaign continues tradition in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Plenty of festivities and holiday traditions new and old popping up around southern Arizona, including the iconic Salvation Army bell ringers.

It’s been over a century of people braving the cold temps to ring the bell and collect donations for the community.

According to the Salvation Army, there can be up to 25,000 people volunteering with the Red Kettle campaign but each has their own story.

“You see the kettle and it reminds you of years past,” Salvation Army volunteer Sue Wood said.

You can find volunteers in their aprons and handing out candy canes. While they’re one of thousands, the work they do on Tucson’s east side is personal.

“This is my community,” Wood said. “This is where I shop. These are my people, the people in the store are my people so to me… this is home.”

Brigid Gannon’s work with the Salvation Army began four years ago, but her and her family’s experience with the non-profit didn’t start there.

“The Salvation Army helped us as well as Kiwanis,” Gannon said. “Key Clubs brought us food when I was in high school so for me, that’s part of why I do this is because I was given and now it’s my turn to give back.”

“I always grew up wanting to ring the bell it was like ‘I want to do this,’ so when the opportunity presented itself I was like ‘Yes! I get to ring the bell,’” Wood said.

For both, it started with childhood – growing up with the same holiday experience seeing the volunteers before them stand in the colder weather asking for charity and they hope they bring that inspiration to the next generation.

“We’re teaching children how to give back to the community as well as giving our time to the community,” Gannon said.

According to the Salvation Army, there are more than 37 million Americans living in consistent poverty.

