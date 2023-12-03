Toledo, Wyoming to face off in Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Toldeo and Wyoming will face off in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl in Tucson.

The game, set to kickoff from Arizona Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, will be on The CW.

The Toledo Rockets (11-2) lost in the MAC title game while the Wyoming Cowboys (8-4) finished tied for fourth in the Mountain West standings.

The matchup is set in the desert! Welcome @ToledoFB and welcome back @wyo_football. Cowboys and Rockets for the Title in Tucson! #LANDorSKY pic.twitter.com/xSWGFD7qGf — The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl (@theARIZONABOWL) December 3, 2023

The Arizona Bowl includes several public events outside of the football game.

From 5-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, the Rio Nuevo Downtown Prep Rally will be held at Fifth Avenue and Toole.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30, the tailgate festival will be held on the UArizona East Mall.

The Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, and run through midnight.

Tickets for the game, which start at $18, are available HERE.

