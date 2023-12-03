Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Toledo, Wyoming to face off in Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Toledo and Wyoming will face off in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.
Toledo and Wyoming will face off in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Toldeo and Wyoming will face off in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl in Tucson.

The game, set to kickoff from Arizona Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, will be on The CW.

The Toledo Rockets (11-2) lost in the MAC title game while the Wyoming Cowboys (8-4) finished tied for fourth in the Mountain West standings.

The Arizona Bowl includes several public events outside of the football game.

From 5-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29, the Rio Nuevo Downtown Prep Rally will be held at Fifth Avenue and Toole.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30, the tailgate festival will be held on the UArizona East Mall.

The Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, and run through midnight.

Tickets for the game, which start at $18, are available HERE.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near First and Fort Lowell in Tucson late Sunday, Nov....
NEW DETAILS: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Tucson
A roadside memorial marks the spot where 13-year-old Olivia Villalobos and two dogs in a...
Family seeking $90 million settlement from the Town of Oro Valley
Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
Ships face Houthi-claimed attack in Red Sea as officials say a US warship also fires in self-defense
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
Southern Arizona schools will benefit from a state art grant that would help with funding.
Southern Arizona schools to benefit from state art grant
FILE - Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake talks in the Spin Room...
Kari Lake loses suit to see ballot envelopes in 3rd trial tied to Arizona election defeat