Arizona Men’s Basketball moves into top spot in AP Poll

Arizona Colgate
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:02 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball Team has reached the top of the polls.

In the newest AP Poll released today, December 4, the Wildcats moved up one spot to number 1.

The move comes after the Wildcats’ 82-55 blowout win Saturday against Colgate.

Previously top ranked Purdue, Number 3 Marquette and Number 4 UConn all suffered losses.

Purdue fell to Number 4 after the loss.

Kansas moved up to Number 2, followed by Houston.

Arizona next plays Wisconsin on Saturday.

