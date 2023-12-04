Disability Pride Day Tucson celebrates another successful year

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In honor of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, members of the disabled community celebrated in style across the globe.

Disability Pride Day in Tucson began with just an idea.

“Here in Tucson, we celebrate a lot of things but there’s never been anything to celebrate and embrace the disabled community,” Ward 2 Community Outreach Director Chris Desborough said. “It was from that vantage point and that perspective which is why I approached the councilmember to come up with this idea and put on an event like this.”

From there, it’s continued to grow, with non-profit resources, activities, dancing, and performers within the community.

“We sang ‘Believe,’ and my grown-up Christmas list, and ‘O Holy Night,’” said performer Nathan Womack.

Womack said he’s hoping to do it all again next year.

“It’s celebrating individuals that are uniquely their own individuals and so many have talents and gifts and come together to be able to share those talents and those gifts is very special,” said Susan Singler, Womack’s mother.

The event started last year and the crowd was three times larger this year, according to organizers.

“Last year, we were up on the east side in a real small event and to just see this now, it’s so humbling but it’s so needed,” Desborough said.

He says there’s no sign of stopping the tradition anytime soon.

“If we keep doing it the way we’re doing it with the Tucson way,” said Ward 2 City Councilman Paul Cunningham. “It’ll be a destination for people around the country who want to be a part of Disability Pride Day right here in Tucson, Arizona.”

For more resources in Tucson click HERE.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.