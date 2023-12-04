Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Disability Pride Day Tucson celebrates another successful year

The Tucson Disability Pride Day was held on Sunday, Dec. 3.
By Katherine Patterson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In honor of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, members of the disabled community celebrated in style across the globe.

Disability Pride Day in Tucson began with just an idea.

“Here in Tucson, we celebrate a lot of things but there’s never been anything to celebrate and embrace the disabled community,” Ward 2 Community Outreach Director Chris Desborough said. “It was from that vantage point and that perspective which is why I approached the councilmember to come up with this idea and put on an event like this.”

From there, it’s continued to grow, with non-profit resources, activities, dancing, and performers within the community.

“We sang ‘Believe,’ and my grown-up Christmas list, and ‘O Holy Night,’” said performer Nathan Womack.

Womack said he’s hoping to do it all again next year.

“It’s celebrating individuals that are uniquely their own individuals and so many have talents and gifts and come together to be able to share those talents and those gifts is very special,” said Susan Singler, Womack’s mother.

The event started last year and the crowd was three times larger this year, according to organizers.

“Last year, we were up on the east side in a real small event and to just see this now, it’s so humbling but it’s so needed,” Desborough said.

He says there’s no sign of stopping the tradition anytime soon.

“If we keep doing it the way we’re doing it with the Tucson way,” said Ward 2 City Councilman Paul Cunningham. “It’ll be a destination for people around the country who want to be a part of Disability Pride Day right here in Tucson, Arizona.”

For more resources in Tucson click HERE.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
A roadside memorial marks the spot where 13-year-old Olivia Villalobos and two dogs in a...
Family seeking $90 million settlement from the Town of Oro Valley
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

Latest News

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd reacts to a play during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
Arizona Men’s Basketball moves into top spot in AP Poll
How a Tucson softball team is warming hearts and toes, one pair of socks at a time
How a Tucson softball team is warming hearts and toes, one pair of socks at a time
One killed in crash at Tanque Verde, Soldier Trail
13+ FastCast recordings
LIVE NOW: Mayor Romero inauguration