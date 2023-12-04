Dog shot, killed after attacking two people in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A dog attack left two people injured before the dog was shot and killed by a Tucson Police officer on Friday, Dec. 1.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at a trailer park in the 3200 block of North Flowing Wells Road.

A TPD officer and a resident were bitten by the dog, and the officer’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The TPD said officers remained on the scene and one of them shot and killed the dog.

The TPD’s Office of Professional Standards is investigating, which is normal anytime an officer discharges their weapon.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.