FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Forecast for this week & December as a whole

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – The warm-up we felt today is a sign of things to come, as temps will rise all the way to around 80 by mid-week. After that, there appears to be a bit of uncertainty in the forecast in terms of the temps into next weekend. Regardless, temps will dip by late this week. We’re expecting them to dip to the high 60s by next weekend. Rain chances continue to seem less and less likely for next weekend, meaning we’re entering a dry period for the foreseeable future.

December is expected to be average in terms of temps and precip while keeping in mind that the average highs/lows in December are 66/41 (coolest month), and precip at around an inch (4th wettest month).

MONDAY: Few clouds late with a morning low of 42 & a high of 74.

TUESDAY: Few clouds early with a morning low of 47 & a high of 79.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 50 & a high of 80.

THURSDAY: Clear with a morning low of 49 & a high of 78.

FRIDAY: Clear with a morning low of 48 & a high of 75.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 43 & a high of 68.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 42 & a high of 71.

