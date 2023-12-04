FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming trend this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After highs hit right near our climate normals Sunday, temperatures are on the rise for the workweek! Mostly sunny skies return Monday with clouds streaming in late. Clouds will linger Tuesday, but highs will be running around 10° above normal by the afternoon. Wednesday is shaping up as the warmest day before temperatures cool 5-10° Friday into the weekend. Skies stay dry with gusty winds possible Friday.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

