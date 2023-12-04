How a Tucson softball team is warming hearts and toes, one pair of socks at a time

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s the season for giving and one club softball team in southern Arizona is stepping up to the plate and encouraging others to donate.

According to leaders who work closely with the homeless, socks are the most needed item for any shelter or organization whose mission is to help the unhoused.

This need in the community is what called Nyree Sedano, a softball player for the Arizona Cats, a competitive club softball team in Tucson, to do something more.

“I thought if there is a way to help, why not help,” Sedano said. “I feel like people need to have the same necessities other people have.”

The 13-year-old has always had a passion for giving back to others and said she knows how far a new pair of socks can go.

“I know a fresh pair of socks can make someone’s day a bit better,” Sedano said. “I know personally I love putting on a new pair of socks.”

That was the idea behind “Rock with Socks for Youth on Their Own,” a holiday sock drive for southern Arizona’s homeless youth.

“I feel like it hurts a little bit when you have no socks with shoes on,” Sedano said. “Especially if you are walking around a lot socks make your feet a bit warmer so that will help a lot during the winter season.”

According to Jonathan Salyer, the head coach for the Arizona Cats, learning how to give back is an essential lesson the girls will cherish their entire lives.

“We want them to be great young ladies out in the real world as well,” Salyer said. “We preach leadership, hustle, responsibility, confidence all the things that will help them later in life, not just on a softball field.”

Youth on their Own’s Mini Mall gives young people experiencing homelessness access to much-needed items.

On top of socks, YOTO is always in need of the following items:

Food Hygiene Linens/Clothing Individually packaged snacks (chips, granola bars, trail mix, fruit snacks, jerky, etc) Toilet paper Full-size bath towels (new only please!) Mac and cheese cups Sunscreen Menstrual cycle underwear (all sizes) Dry pasta and Pasta sauce (non-glass) Face wash Canned fruit Shaving cream Shelf stable milk – dairy and non-dairy Chapstick Dog and cat food Nail clippers (new only please!)

Sedano teamed up with the Kiwanna’s Club of Tucson to help with the sock drive. Brigid Gannon, a board member for the Kiwanna’s Club of Tucson said teaching the value of volunteering and donating is what the club is all about.

“It’s our lifeblood, we are helping the children of the world. Especially in our community,” Gannon said. “It shows how the girls are growing up with a good set of values.”

The team has hit a home run by already collecting hundreds of socks. However, Sedano said the game doesn’t end there because everyone deserves to have one or more pairs of brand-new socks.

“Socks are one of the most needed items, yet the least donated,” Sedano said. “I thought if there is a way we can help by giving back, why not?”

The Arizona Cats are inviting the community to attend its round-robin tournament” on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Juhan Park on 1770 W. Copper Street. The team will be accepting donations for “Rock with Socks for Youth on Their Own” from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.

.Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.