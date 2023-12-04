Advertise
Make your voice heard for the Drexel Road Bridge project

Make your voice heard for the Drexel Road Bridge project
By Jack Cooper
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson city leaders want to hear from you about the Drexel Road Bridge Project between I-19 and Midvale Park Road.

The goal is to build a bridge to connect Drexel Road over the Santa Cruz River. Currently, the closest way to get around is either Valencia or Irvington so this will dramatically cut down on driving time for people in the area.

The project includes new sidewalks, bike lanes, street lighting, and connection to Pima Community College on the east side of the wash.

City leaders are still doing environmental studies, surveying and mapping before public outreach begins on Dec. 5th.

The city was able to get $15 million from the state for this and with another $4 million ready to go. They still need to come up with about $10-$15 million dollars more to pay for the remaining costs but they have enough to get started.

Leaders want to stress it’s still early in the process and that’s why they want to hear form the public.

”It’s a critical piece [public feedback] in all of our transportation projects, we want to ensure that what we’re designing and delivering for the community is meeting to needs for the community most likely to use it,” complete streets coordinator for the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility Patrick Hartley said. “So we want to hear how people are going to use the project, what they want out of the project and make sure that what we deliver is aligned with the goals of the community.”

Construction is still years away but it could start as soon as Fall of 2025. Make sure to follow 13 News as we’ll keep you updated every step of the way including when the final designs are released in 2024.

