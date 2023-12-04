Man dies following Pima County crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a man has died from injuries suffered in a crash last month.

PCSD says the crash happened November 25 about 11:25 a.m. on Ruthrauff Road and Fellows Avenue.

PCSD says 72-year-old Terry Garmon was driving a Honda SUV and sustained life-threatening injuries.

He passed away Sunday, December 3.

The other involved vehicle was a Ford F250 pick-up with two occupants.

Both occupants were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PCSD says the investigation revealed that Terry was driving East on Ruthrauff Road at Fellows Avenue. For unknown reasons, his vehicle crossed into westbound traffic at Fellows Avenue and hit the truck.

PCSD says neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in this crash and no criminal charges are pending.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.