Migrant surge closes Arizona border crossing; here’s what it means for the state

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — So many migrants are crossing from Mexico into the United States around remote Lukeville, Arizona, that U.S. officials have closed the port of entry. Lukeville lies in the Border Patrol’s Tucson sector, which was the busiest of nine along the U.S.-Mexico border by far in October.

It also means people driving down or back home from Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point), Sonora must add hours to their drive, with most having to travel through the Nogales or San Luis Port of Entry.

Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that the temporary closure of the Lukeville crossing is happening as officials grapple with changing migration routes that have overwhelmed Border Patrol agents stationed there. Arizona’s U.S. senators and governor called planned closure “unacceptable.”

City and county leaders in Nogales, which is more than 100 miles away from Lukeville, are worried about the economic impact of nearby border towns. “It’s going to put stress on the other port of entries in the coming days and weeks,” said Manuel Ruiz, chairman of the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors. “If you really want to fix this problem, you need to have the staffing requirements, you need to have the people to listen to those asylum requests right away, adjudicate them.”

Customs and Border Protection said it is “surging all available resources to expeditiously and safely process migrants” and will “continue to prioritize our border security mission as necessary in response to this evolving situation.”

Hundreds of migrants waiting to be processed are stranded south of the border, while the normally busy Lukeville Port of Entry is closed and virtually empty on the U.S. side. (Arizona's Family)

The area around the desert crossing has become a major migration route in recent months, with smugglers dropping off people from countries as diverse as Senegal, India and China. Most of them are walking into the U.S. west of Lukeville through gaps in the wall, then head east toward the official border crossing to surrender to the first agents they see in hopes of a chance at asylum.

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, along with Gov. Katie Hobbs, blasted the planned closure and demanded better solutions from President Joe Biden’s administration. “This is an unacceptable outcome that further destabilizes our border, risks the safety of our communities, and damages our economy by disrupting trade and tourism,” they said in a joint statement. “The Federal Government must act swiftly to maintain port of entry operations, get the border under control, keep Arizona communities safe, and ensure the humane treatment of migrants.”

Kelly and Hobbs, both Democrats, and Sinema, an independent who was elected when she was a Democrat, also criticized “partisan politicians who parrot talking points while watching the border further deteriorate.” They said those politicians should instead “reject the echo chamber and work with us to get something done and keep our communities safe.”

An average of 3,140 people in vehicles and 184 pedestrians entered the U.S. daily in Lukeville during October, according to the U.S. Transportation Department’s latest figures.

Arizona’s Family reporter Micaela Marshall contributed to this story through prior coverage.

Hundreds of migrants waiting to be processed are waiting at the border as the Lukeville Port of Entry was closed on Monday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.