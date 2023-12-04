Advertise
One killed in crash at Tanque Verde, Soldier Trail

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tucson’s far east side on Saturday, Dec. 2.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the accident happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of East Tanque Verde Road and North Solider Trail.

The PCSD said 58-year-old Cathaleen Pelayo died at the scene while the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The PCSD said the vehicles collided in the intersection. It does not appear any criminal charges will be filed but the investigation is ongoing, according to the PCSD.

