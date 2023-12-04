Advertise
Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing vulnerable adult

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help to find a missing man.

PCSD says 73-year-old Michael Jones was last seen today, December 3, between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

He was last seen at 5091 west Kingbird Street.

That’s just west of Camino de Oeste and south of Linda Vista Boulevard.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing vulnerable adult(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Mr. Jones is described as five-foot-eight, 160 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

PCSD says he possibly suffers from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call 911.

