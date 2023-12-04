Advertise
There is a shortage of people willing to play Santa

By KCCI Staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - This story might confuse anyone who does not know that sometimes, Santa asks humans to dress up like him to visit more kids.

It looks like the country appears to have a shortage of people willing to help Santa out and take on the role.

“When you see the wonder on kids’ faces, that’s what it’s all about,” said Todd Eagleston, who has dressed up as Santa for decades.

He takes pictures, talks with children and reports back to the North Pole on who is being naughty and nice in Iowa.

“If I can give them a few minutes of magic and fun and hope, then I’m going to do it,” Eagleston said.

This holiday season, Eagleston says fewer people like him are stepping up and putting on Santa’s boots.

“So many less and less people are doing this,” he said.

Eagleston says that he is just one of three Santa impersonators around Marshalltown, Iowa. He has more gigs than ever this year and it is becoming overwhelming.

“It gets to be like work, and we don’t want it to be work. We want it to be the merriment of it,” he said.

Eagleston says the problem is people like him are getting older, but the only younger Santa he knows is his son, Alex Pascoe.

“We need to get some more people like him worked into it,” Eagleston said.

The issues with finding helpers for Santa appear to be all across the country.

“I have been offered myself to go to Texas, to go to Arizona, to go to Minneapolis, to go to Florida. When people find out you do this and you’re a real bearded Santa, you have opportunities to go basically anywhere you want to go,” Eagleston said.

Kids who do not get to speak to Santa or his helpers directly can still write to him. The U.S. Postal Service runs an annual program called Operation Santa for that purpose.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

