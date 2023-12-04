Tucson USD to host Step Up Expo on Wednesday
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Unified School District will host its Step Up Expo from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.
The event, in the TCC Exhibition Hall (260 South Church Ave), is free and open to the public.
Students will be able to register for the 2024-25 school year onsite. For more information, go to https://www.tusd1.org/step-up-expo
The Tucson USD said families can:
- Meet their school principals
- Learn about extracurricular activities
- Learn about Career and Technical Education
- Learn about TUSD academic programs
- Speak with our Exceptional Education team
- Speak with our Language Acquisition team
- Schedule a school tour
- Enjoy special performances from our schools
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.