Tucson USD to host Step Up Expo on Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Unified School District will host its Step Up Expo from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The event, in the TCC Exhibition Hall (260 South Church Ave), is free and open to the public.

Students will be able to register for the 2024-25 school year onsite. For more information, go to https://www.tusd1.org/step-up-expo

The Tucson USD said families can:

Meet their school principals

Learn about extracurricular activities

Learn about Career and Technical Education

Learn about TUSD academic programs

Speak with our Exceptional Education team

Speak with our Language Acquisition team

Schedule a school tour

Enjoy special performances from our schools

