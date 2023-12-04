Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson USD to host Step Up Expo on Wednesday

(Tucson Unified School District)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Unified School District will host its Step Up Expo from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The event, in the TCC Exhibition Hall (260 South Church Ave), is free and open to the public.

Students will be able to register for the 2024-25 school year onsite. For more information, go to https://www.tusd1.org/step-up-expo

The Tucson USD said families can:

  • Meet their school principals
  • Learn about extracurricular activities
  • Learn about Career and Technical Education
  • Learn about TUSD academic programs
  • Speak with our Exceptional Education team
  • Speak with our Language Acquisition team
  • Schedule a school tour
  • Enjoy special performances from our schools

