Arizona’s Teacher Residency program seeing success 2 years into training teachers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A program recruiting and retaining teachers in Arizona is now getting the attention of other states.

Ethan Franklin is in his first year in the teacher program, but he’s had years of experience leading up to this. “I taught high school for about 4 years, and last year, I taught a third-grade class on an emergency cert on my own, so all the stuff I’m learning this year is incredibly valuable, and I wish I could of learned it back then,” he said.

This year, he’s earning his certification while shadowing a teacher. Next year, he’ll be going through the master’s program at Northern Arizona University while still in the residency, where he will get his own classroom and become an official teacher. “It’s giving you the progress like a doctor would or it’s preparing you to deal with situations so teachers aren’t burning out as fast,” he said.

Recent data suggests that 42% of teachers in Arizona leave within the first three years of teaching. Dr. Victoria Theisen-Homer, Director of the Arizona Teacher Residency, said the program hopes to change that. “We provide the living stipend so they can make ends meet while in the program,’ said Theisen-Homer. “We also provide child care stipends and a rainy day fund in case folks need extra on the side.”

Along with financial support, residents also receive health care. Most importantly, though, they get professional support. “This is a challenging and important profession, and as a result of that, you need to have a lot of practice before you become a teacher of record,” she said.

The program has proved to be successful. “One of the things I was really impressed with is that they have an advisory board of community members, educators, and folks with other expenses and share advice on good practices for leadership,” said Dr. Eduardo Lara, Director of Programs, National Center for Teacher Residencies.

Last week, Arizona welcomed 32 residency leaders nationwide to see why the state’s residency program has been thriving. “There is actual staff, resources, devoted towards the strengthening and sustainability of the Arizona Teacher Residency Program,” Lara said.

The program will continue for the next five years thanks to a $4 million grant. Applications are now being accepted, you can apply here.

