CBP continues processing migrants amid Lukeville border closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The point of entry at Lukeville remained closed Monday as border patrol continued to try to contain an influx of migrants. It closed at 8 p.m. Sunday night, with no estimated time of reopening.

In addition to the border, the general store and gas station were closed. Very little traffic was seen in Lukeville and the post office saw only one person. On a normal Monday, they usually see around 30.

More than 500 migrants from several different countries awaiting processing. (STATION)

While quiet in Lukeville, it was a lot less so a few miles west as hundreds of migrants await processing. Migrants like these are stretching border patrol thin, which is what led to the closure Lukeville.

“Manpower is an issue because there are so many agents that are assigned to processing,” said Art Del Cueto, Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council. “Some are assigned out here to detain people and that’s a lot of the issues that they’re facing.”

Another obstacle is where these migrants are coming from.

“They’re from different parts of the world, so that makes it even much more difficult because there’s even more of a language barrier,” said Del Cueto. “Agents are obviously trained to speak other languages, primarily Spanish, but now you’re getting a lot of groups here who speak other dialects and other languages which makes it even more difficult for them to do the processing part.”

13 News spoke to one of the migrants there Monday, who says he’s from New Guinea. He tells us he’s been there for five days.

“Here your life isn’t risky,” said Alfa. “In our country, it’s very risky. That’s why we come here. If we stay here more than a week, I believe we’ll leave one day. I hope so.”

Alfa was one of more than 500 migrants there and part of the reason resources had to be moved around.

“It’s all hands on deck,” said Del Cueto. “They need more individuals, they need more people to help and assist because the number of people coming across, specifically in this area, but it covers all the Tucson sector. It’s been record numbers every single week.”

