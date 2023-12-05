Coach Fisch a nominee for coach of the year

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats’ season could bring top honor for Coach Jedd Fisch.

Fisch was announced as one of the nominees for the 2320 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award.

The Football Writers Association of America, in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl, made the announcement today, December 5.

The winner will be announced December 20 and the award will be presented January 6.

Coach Fisch is a first-time finalist for the award.

He has led the Wildcats to a 9-3 record, which is the team’s most since going 10-4 in 2014.

This is only the seventh time in team history for Arizona to win nine or more games in a season.

Other finalists for the award are David Braun of Northwestern, Jamey Chadwell of Liberty, Kalen DeBoer of Washington, Eliah Drinkwitz of Missouri, Rhett Lashlee of SMU, Chuck Martin of Miami (OH), Mike Norvell of Florida State, Barry Odom of UNLV, Nick Saban of Alabama, Steve Sarkisian of Texas, and Jon Sumrall of Troy.

