Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Crash closes intersection of Sixth and Valencia in Tucson

Authorities responded to a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sixth and Valencia in...
Authorities responded to a multiple-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sixth and Valencia in Tucson late Monday, Dec. 4.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:52 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A crash has closed the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Valencia Road in Tucson late Monday, Dec. 4.

A 13 News crew on the scene said at least two vehicles were involved.

One vehicle, a silver SUV, hit a light pole, a traffic signal, and a portion of a wall near a Circle K at the intersection. A second vehicle, a pickup truck, was on the side of the road. Both vehicles suffered serious damage.

13 News reached out to the Tucson Police Department for more information.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
A roadside memorial marks the spot where 13-year-old Olivia Villalobos and two dogs in a...
Family seeking $90 million settlement from the Town of Oro Valley

Latest News

Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash at 22nd, Columbus
One killed in crash at Tanque Verde, Soldier Trail
One person was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Speedway and Campbell in Tucson on...
One seriously hurt in crash near Speedway, Campbell
At least one person was seriously hurt in a crash near Speedway and Campbell in Tucson on...
One seriously hurt in crash near Speedway, Campbell