Crash closes intersection of Sixth and Valencia in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A crash has closed the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Valencia Road in Tucson late Monday, Dec. 4.

A 13 News crew on the scene said at least two vehicles were involved.

One vehicle, a silver SUV, hit a light pole, a traffic signal, and a portion of a wall near a Circle K at the intersection. A second vehicle, a pickup truck, was on the side of the road. Both vehicles suffered serious damage.

13 News reached out to the Tucson Police Department for more information.

