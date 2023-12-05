Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Daddy Yankee to devote his life to Christ: ‘I will live for him’

FILE -- Daddy Yankee performs during his farewell tour La Ultima Vuelta (The Last Round) at...
FILE -- Daddy Yankee performs during his farewell tour La Ultima Vuelta (The Last Round) at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Rosemont, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Daddy Yankee says he is retiring from reggaeton to devote his life to his faith.

The singer made the announcement during the final show of his farewell tour La Meta in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

The 46-year-old shared his decision on Instagram.

In the post translated from Spanish to English, he called the announcement “the most important day” in his life.

“Tonight, I recognize and am not ashamed to tell the whole world that Christ lives in me and that I will live for him. This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of a brand new one.”

He then included a scripture from St. Matthew:

“For what good is it for a man to gain the whole world, if he loses his life? Or how much can a man pay for his life? For the Son of Man will come in the glory of his Father and with his angels, and then he will reward each one according to what he has done.”

La Meta was part of his La Ultima Vuelta World Tour.

The Puerto Rican singer helped bring reggaeton worldwide since his hit single “Gasolina” in 2004.

He was also featured in the 2017 hit “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber.

Yankee, whose birth name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, had one of the world’s top-grossing tours, earning more than $125 million just in 2022, according to Billboard.

The singer is one of the best-selling Latin music artists.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
A roadside memorial marks the spot where 13-year-old Olivia Villalobos and two dogs in a...
Family seeking $90 million settlement from the Town of Oro Valley

Latest News

A woman was found stabbed at a Tucson park on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
Woman found stabbed at park in Tucson
FILE - Judge Sandra Day O'Connor, smiles as she arrives for the start of her confirmation...
Justice Sandra Day O’Connor will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18
Friends and firefighters helped decorate a house for Christmas because the homeowners couldn't...
Firefighters decorate home for man with cancer
FILE - Darryl George, a 17-year-old junior, before walking across the street to go into...
Texas high school sends Black student back to in-school suspension over his locs hairstyle
Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
TPD: Suspect operating stolen property ring at Tucson chicken restaurant