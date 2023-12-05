Advertise
Emergency crews on scene of vehicle in water at Lakeside Park

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:06 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Members of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Tucson Police are on the scene of a vehicle in the water at Chuck Ford Lakeside Park.

That’s located near Pantano and Golf Links.

The circumstances around how the vehicle got into the water are not yet known.

PCSD says a civilian dive team is there assisting TPD.

13 News has a crew on the scene and will update the story as we learn new information.

