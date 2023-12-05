FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming trend this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Some clouds will linger Tuesday, but our warming trend will push highs around 10° above normal by the afternoon! Wednesday is shaping up as the warmest day of the week before the upper-level ridge weakens starting Thursday. A trough to our north will cool temperatures Friday through the weekend; the strength and location of the trough will influence just how much we cool. Conditions stay dry through the 7-day forecast.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 80°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.

