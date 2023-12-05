Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Kiss perform last live concert in NYC before making bizarre announcement on band’s future

Kiss performed what they said will be their last live performance on Saturday.
Kiss performed what they said will be their last live performance on Saturday.(CNN, Pophouse Entertainment)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – The end of one era in music history seems to be coming as a new one begins with the use of breakthrough technology.

The legendary rock band Kiss took the stage last Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City for what is expected to be the group’s last live performance.

However, Kiss is hoping to live on well beyond its physical presence on stage.

At the end of Saturday’s show, the group’s new digital avatars performed “God Gave Rock and Roll to You.”

Kiss joined forces with Pophouse Entertainment Group, based in Sweden, to make this happen.

Producer George Lucas’ visual effects company helped produce the Kiss avatars.

The group has not yet announced its future plans or when the avatars will hit the stage.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

