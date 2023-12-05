New visitor center coming for Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One of Tucson’s most well-known natural destinations is getting a makeover.

Sabino Canyon, which attracts more than a million visitors each year, maybe getting a new visitor center.

A discussion and design process are ongoing to either improve or entirely replace the center, which was built in 1964.

Crawlers were hauling eager visitors up Sabino Canyon even on a Monday in early December. One and a quarter million people visit the recreation area each year, and Amy Chaffon is one of them.

“I mean it’s beautiful all the time, all year round. That’s why I decided to stay here and live here,” Chaffon said.

“This should be Sabino Canyon’s front porch,” said Adam Milnor, recreation staff officer for the Coronado National Forest.

He explained why a new visitor center is in the works.

The sketches on display at the center and on the Friends of Sabino Canyon website are hypothetical, but they show how more room and new facilities are needed.

“We’re looking for that wisdom now, you know, what are the shortcomings of this and what are the pros and cons of some of the different design choices we have. And to help us with that we partnered, we have a really strong partnership with the Friends of Sabino Canyon,” Milnor said.

“We were looking for a big project that would have a generational impact on the community,” said Friends of Sabino Canyon Board President Jim Darling.

He explained how the Forest Service said eight years ago the visitor center needed upgrades or replacement. The non-profit paid for half of the startup planning costs.

“We thought, well, we could help the forest service jump-start the project and so we approached them and got a great reception and a partnership came out of that,” Darling explained.

Upgraded facilities like bathrooms and more space for exhibits, classrooms, and offices are needed. If that means adding on or completely replacing the current buildings has yet to be decided.

“We want to improve the stories that we’re telling here,” Milnor said.

“Bring people in, but at the same time, kind of take care of the surroundings,” Chaffon said.

And the cost, or what it could mean for fees, is still part of the discussion. But everyone involved agreed it has to keep Sabino Canyon accessible to all.

“We don’t want to create a barrier to that front porch experience with fees. At the same time, we need to generate enough fees to help us provide a quality experience,” Milnor said.

“As long as it goes back to the park, I think it’s fair,” Chaffon said.

A summit of local community leaders and dedicated volunteers will gather on Friday to discuss options. Tables to gather public input will be set up later this month and into next month. A design will be presented to the public in May for feedback to be finalized by September.

