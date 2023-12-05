Advertise
PCSD arrests street racing suspect on Tucson’s southside

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department arrested a street racing suspect on Tucson’s southside on Dec. 2.

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, San Xavier District, responded to a report of a street racing intersection takeover at South Old Nogales Highway and South Nogales Highway at approximately 1:47 a.m. on December 2.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle performing donuts within the intersection and attempted a traffic stop.

Authorities said the driver failed to stop and proceeded to accelerate to an excessive rate of speed before being apprehended by deputies.

PCSD identified the driver as 21-year-old Jesus Gonzales.

Authorities arrested Gonzalez and is facing the following charges, including racing on highways, unlawful flight, endangerment, and driving under the influence

“Street racing is a complex problem that affects our entire community. It is the mission of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to keep our community safe; therefore, we will continue to focus enforcement efforts on addressing unlawful street racing incidents,” PCSD said in a statement.

