Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash at 22nd, Columbus

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash at East 22nd Street and South Columbus Boulevard in Tucson late Monday, Dec. 4.

The Tucson Police Department said the pedestrian’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver who hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the TPD.

