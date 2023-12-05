Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash at 22nd, Columbus

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash at East 22nd Street and South Columbus Boulevard in Tucson late Monday, Dec. 4.

The Tucson Police Department said the pedestrian’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver who hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the TPD.

